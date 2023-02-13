Pre-payment meters should be the cheapest, not the most expensive, way to pay for energy

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Now the government and Ofgem are looking seriously at the issue of forced installations of prepayment meters for gas and electricity. But, Ian McDermott argues, that is not the end of the problem. Now, attention should be paid to why low-income people using these meters are paying so much more for their electricity
People on prepayment energy meters pay more for their energy than anyone else. Despite this, social housing tenants are more than twice as likely as private tenants to have prepayment meters, and 10 times more likely than owner-occupiers. This means that even before the energy market collapsed, people on the lowest incomes were paying disproportionately more to heat their homes or feed their families.
In a survey last year, one in 10 of our customers were having to borrow from short-term, high-interest lenders just to pay their energy bills. A huge 80% of those surveyed were already turning their heating off or down when they would usually have it on. And 42% were spending less on food to compensate for the rise in fuel bills, neither heating nor eating adequately.
It’s estimated that 3.2 million people were left in the cold last year after running out of prepay credit. This is surely unacceptable.
As a major provider of social housing, we know that many of our customers prefer to have prepayment meters because they say they are more convenient for them personally.
The issue is not with prepayment itself. It’s the fact that it costs more and that there is an increasing element of compulsion.
Households struggling to pay are being switched over to prepayment meters by the energy companies, sometimes without their prior knowledge or consent. In this scenario a family is not able to put the heating on but also keeps accruing debt because of the standing charges. It’s important to say this is not the case with pre-payment heat meters, which do not cost consumers more.
“While some people will continue to choose to have prepayment meters, no one should be forced onto one and there is certainly no justification for the higher expense”
Recently the government and Ofgem finally started to talk about the issue, but it needs swift action and reform to protect people on the lowest incomes.
We wrote to Ofgem at the end of the summer last year making several recommendations and setting out what we thought could be done to help the most vulnerable as they faced the winter ahead.
While of course we agree that there should be an end to forced installations, we argued then that the expensive standing charges for meters that disproportionately impact those on the lowest incomes should be abolished.
We also made the case for a new reduced social tariff to bring costs of using a meter to the same level as direct debit customers, a suggestion I am pleased to see is now being more seriously discussed.
Lastly, we said the smart prepayment meter roll-out needs to be sped up to make it easier for people to switch to paying by direct debit.
These are all achievable and realistic suggestions that Ofgem and the government could do to help those who are the least well-off and we stand ready to do what we can to help roll out smart meters and implement a workable social tariff.
While some people will continue to choose to have prepayment meters, no one should be forced onto one and there is certainly no justification for the higher expense. Prepayment meters should be the cheapest way to pay for fuel and it should go without saying that those on the lowest incomes should be paying the least. Ofgem and the government need to act now to address the unfairness built into the system.
Ian McDermott, chief executive, Peabody
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