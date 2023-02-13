Pre-payment meters should be the cheapest, not the most expensive, way to pay for energy

People on prepayment energy meters pay more for their energy than anyone else. Despite this, social housing tenants are more than twice as likely as private tenants to have prepayment meters, and 10 times more likely than owner-occupiers. This means that even before the energy market collapsed, people on the lowest incomes were paying disproportionately more to heat their homes or feed their families.

In a survey last year, one in 10 of our customers were having to borrow from short-term, high-interest lenders just to pay their energy bills. A huge 80% of those surveyed were already turning their heating off or down when they would usually have it on. And 42% were spending less on food to compensate for the rise in fuel bills, neither heating nor eating adequately.

It’s estimated that 3.2 million people were left in the cold last year after running out of prepay credit. This is surely unacceptable.