Pre-tax surplus at Home Group tops more than £26m

North East landlord Home Group has reported a 59% rise in its pre-tax surplus for the nine months to the end of December 2023 #UKhousing

Its operating margin for social housing lettings rose from 16.1% to 21.5% in the nine months. The association’s overall operating surplus rose from £46.7m to £62m.

Turnover grew from £342m to £369m. Liquidity also increased, rising £17m to £342m for the first nine months of the last financial year, Home Group said.

The Newcastle-based housing association reached £26.2m in pre-tax surplus versus £16.5m in the previous period.

A spokesperson for Home Group told Inside Housing that while the results showed an increase in performance compared with the same period last year, the landlord expects to finish the full year “close to budget due to spend on maintenance and building safety works being skewed towards Q4”.

The results showed “considerable covenant headroom” and “clear golden rules”, Home Group said, with gearing remaining largely the same at 50.3%, down from 51.6%.

Its interest cover ratio improved, rising from 213% to 234%. Net debt stood at £1.2m, representing a slight increase on the previous period from £1.15m.

Home Group said it had handed over 890 new build homes, marking an increase of 23 homes on the previous period.

Build completions were “slightly behind expectation due to site-specific challenges, including supply chain challenges, utilities delays and statutory approvals”, it said.