Pre-tax surplus at Karbon Homes more than doubles thanks to merger activity

The 30,000-home landlord’s accounts for the 2022-23 financial year reported the jump in its surplus before tax, from £35.6m in the previous year to £83.4m.

Turnover increased around £10m to £165.6m, white its operating surplus nearly doubled to just over £100m.

Karbon’s accounts showed that this was due to rent increases of 4.1%, rental income from the development of new homes, and growth in its rebranded subsidiary 54North Homes.

54North was born out of the merger between York Housing Association and Leeds and Yorkshire Housing Association, following a transfer of engagements at the end of last year.