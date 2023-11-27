Pre-tax surplus rises 37% at Northern landlord

The figure represents a 37% increase on the same period in 2022, when a pre-tax surplus of £13.7m was recorded.

Karbon said this increase was partly due to £4.7m of negative goodwill from its acquisition of South Tyneside Housing Ventures Trust (STHVT) in July 2023.

Turnover for the latest six-month period was £98m, up from £84.2m last year. However, its overall operating margin including asset sales remained within a few percentage points of the previous year, at 26.8%.