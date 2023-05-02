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The director of a major landlord told Inside Housing she was “humbled” that it was chosen as the preferred bidder for the takeover of a small Glasgow housing association.
The Scottish arm of Places for People, the UK-wide landlord, was revealed as the preferred bidder for Reidvale, which owns 897 homes in the east end of Glasgow, earlier this week.
Katie Smart, director at Places for People (PfP) Scotland, said: “We are humbled the members of the Reidvale management committee chose us as their preferred partner. They are currently consulting with their customers, who we hope will also see the benefits of working with Places for People Scotland.”
Ms Smart said the company’s ambition was to “build on Reidvale’s strong heritage and strengthen an already great community by making rents more affordable and by investing in customer’s homes and the community initiatives they care about”.
But critics have hit out at the takeover, claiming the process was “descending into farce”.
David Bookbinder, director of the Glasgow and West of Scotland Forum of Housing Associations (GWSF), told Inside Housing: “We’re going to lose a local, community-based housing association – 900 unencumbered houses.”
He claimed Reidvale never consulted tenants when it made the original decision to look for a partner, adding the housing association was “subtly saying, ‘We’re not that good, our performance is deteriorating’”.
In a statement, he added: “The default position for any association which encounters problems should be that it can usually be supported to survive.
“Right now, it’s far too easy for consultants and others to go into a troubled association and drive their own transfer agenda.”
According to Reidvale, PfP is proposing a five-year rent freeze. Reidvale claimed its own business plan would have led to rents increasing by 10% every year for the next eight years, to meet investment targets.
Eddie Marley, chair of Reidvale’s management committee, responded to Mr Bookbinder’s criticism in an article for Scottish Housing News. “We find the latest interference concerning, not least because we have ended our membership of GWSF,” he wrote.
“Through an open and competitive process, we now have a detailed offer from Places for People Scotland… We feel confident we have secured a fantastic offer for our tenants and the bright future they deserve.
“We have been open and honest about the bleak future Reidvale faces if it stays independent.”
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