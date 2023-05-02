The Scottish arm of Places for People, the UK-wide landlord, was revealed as the preferred bidder for Reidvale, which owns 897 homes in the east end of Glasgow, earlier this week.

Katie Smart, director at Places for People (PfP) Scotland, said: “We are humbled the members of the Reidvale management committee chose us as their preferred partner. They are currently consulting with their customers, who we hope will also see the benefits of working with Places for People Scotland.”

Ms Smart said the company’s ambition was to “build on Reidvale’s strong heritage and strengthen an already great community by making rents more affordable and by investing in customer’s homes and the community initiatives they care about”.