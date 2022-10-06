Preferred rent cap would leave £13.5bn black hole in G15 funds over next 30 years

London’s largest associations have warned that the government’s preferred rent cap of 5% would see more than £13.5bn removed from the amount of money it is able to invest in new and existing stock over the next 30 years #UKhousing

A 5% cap was chosen as the the government’s preferred option , but according to the G15 this would leave huge holes in the finances of providers over the next 30 years.

The analysis comes after the government revealed last month that it would be implementing a rent cap on social landlords from next April in a bid to help ease the financial pressure of the cost of living crisis on tenants.

The G15 said that this could leave landlords having to look at spending reductions in all areas of activity, including building safety and decarbonisation work, investment in existing homes, and fewer new homes delivered.

If a rent cap was applied in 2023/24, the impact over a 30-year period on the amount of rental income available to re-invest would be reduced by £13.47bn.

In analysis carried out by the G15 group of London’s largest associations, it found that over the next five years a 5% rent cap could see rental income reduced by £1.52bn, while over the next decade this could hit £3.49bn.

The member body also carried out forecasts for the same period for a 3% cap and a 7% cap, the other options being considered. The lower cap of 3% would see a reduction of nearly £18bn, while a cap at 7% would see re-investable income reduced by £9.3bn.

During its consultation on the cap, the government put forward a 5% ceiling as the preference because it would “strike an appropriate balance” between protecting tenants from huge rent hikes and social landlords’ budgets.

The G15 said that it is “deeply concerned” about the cost of living pressures on its residents and that it has tried to mitigate that by increasing support for residents, including providing £5.8m for vital crisis support this year, and helping residents to secure £44m of financial gains last year.

Nevertheless, while it acknowledged that a cap would protect renters from huge hikes, it also outlined how social housing providers’ income will be limited at a time when the cost of providing their services is higher due to inflation.

The G15 said that landlords have already seen costs for vital materials for repairs and maintenance work increase by as much as 16.8% this year, and the cost of constructing new homes has grown by more than 11%.

At the same time, energy costs for G15 members are forecast to have increased by 225% for electricity and 573% for gas, on average, between 2021-22 and 2023-24.

Insurance premiums have also increased sharply over recent years, with one G15 member seeing increases of more than £3m in the past two years, and another seeing increases of over 100% year-on-year.

While outside of the scope of the government’s consultation, the G15 said it recognises the concern that shared owners will have about the impact of high inflation on the rental element of shared ownership.