Prepare for changes to consumer regulation by asking yourself the right questions

Prepare for tenant satisfaction measures by getting to know your residents and properties, says RSH chief executive Fiona MacGregor #UKhousing

This is an opportunity for landlords to prepare for the changes that are coming. To do this, you need to really know your tenants and your properties. This includes understanding your tenant profile and diverse needs so that services reflect those needs.

The first piece we can start putting in place is a set of tenant satisfaction measures (TSMs) to help measure and compare landlord performance. While TSMs can never capture the full landlord-tenant experience, they will be an important tool for tenants, landlords and us. I encourage you to respond to our TSM consultation by 3 March 2022.

Our recent collective experiences have highlighted more than ever the importance of home. For social housing tenants, it requires landlords to provide a quality service. As regulator, we look forward to an expanded consumer regulation remit to support this.

Our TSM proposals aim to ensure that landlords accurately reflect their tenant profile, including protected characteristics, not least age and ethnicity. Ask yourself if you know enough about your tenants now. If you don’t, how will you be able to ensure representative surveys?

If you don’t know enough about your tenants, how can you know, for example, which tenants need support or different means to access your repairs (or complaints) service?

Of course, while all tenants should live in a good-quality home, you won’t always be able to meet every individual’s expectations. But if you don’t know your starting point, you won’t be able to begin to consider how to design services that meet the needs of the majority and that respond to individual needs where it is appropriate to do so.

There is clear evidence nationally that tenant satisfaction can differ significantly – for example in relation to ethnicity, age, geography or stock type. But do you know whether your tenants’ views vary? If you don’t know whether differences exist, how can you know whether something you are doing (or not doing) is having an effect?

“What is at stake is not only your organisation’s reputation, but also that of the social housing sector”

I’d also like to pick up an important specific. We propose that, in relation to data on anti-social behaviour, providers should also include cases of hate crime and domestic violence. Improving your performance in these areas means handling individual cases effectively, as the right approach (including working with other agencies) will depend on the facts of the case.

This was starkly underlined in the learning published by L&Q following the Lara Tate case. Do you, and your governing bodies, have assurance now (and would you be able to provide us with such assurance) that you tailor your interventions and remedies to the individual case?

But TSMs are only a tool. What matters is a consistent, good-quality landlord service. Providers (and tenants) will know better than anyone what we have heard repeatedly: if you don’t provide an effective repairs and maintenance service, you are unlikely to be able to (re)build trust and have a constructive relationship with your tenants.

What is at stake is not only your organisation’s reputation, but also that of the social housing sector. Providers will have heard our “don’t wait” message repeatedly. Recent scrutiny underlines the urgency of that message.