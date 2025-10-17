Preparing for lift-off: Passivhaus social housing in Northern Ireland

This year’s Passivhaus conference in Belfast marked the surge of projects in Northern Ireland, writes Ann-Marie Fallon, co-director, UK Passivhaus Trust #UKhousing

Passivhaus is really beginning to take off in Northern Ireland, which is why we wanted to come to Belfast and shine a light on what’s happening.

Northern Ireland is experiencing a Passivhaus upsurge with large-scale projects including Weavers’ Hall student accommodation currently underway for Queen’s University Belfast, and a £160m redevelopment of two College of Agriculture, Food & Rural Enterprise campuses. The Lakeland Forum Redevelopment in Enniskillen will be the first Passivhaus leisure centre on the island of Ireland.

Belfast took centre stage in the global Passivhaus movement this month, as the city hosted the UK & Ireland Passivhaus Conference.

We’re seeing large-scale house builders moving to Passivhaus, including Ireland’s Cairn Homes and the UK’s Barratt London. Cairn is currently working with Tuath Housing to deliver over 500 Passivhaus social housing homes in Santry, Dublin. The first 156 will be delivered in December 2025.

By comparison, Northern Ireland’s Passivhaus social housing schemes have been a little slower off the starting blocks. A recently completed six-house pilot scheme in Belfast has just received Passivhaus certification. Sunningdale Gardens, the Northern Ireland Housing Executive’s (NIHE) first directly delivered new build housing project in 25 years, is the first MMC Passivhaus-certified social housing project delivered in Northern Ireland.

“We’re seeing large-scale house builders moving to Passivhaus, including Ireland’s Cairn Homes and the UK’s Barratt London”

The NIHE was the client, architect and project manager on the scheme, which was constructed using a rapid build technique and onsite MMC. The completed Sunningdale Gardens homes are undergoing independent monitoring, measuring indoor air quality, energy consumption and occupant satisfaction.

NIHE is already reporting benefits for occupants including lower heating bills and comfortable, healthy indoor environments.

Other Passivhaus social housing schemes currently underway in Northern Ireland include a 31-unit mixed-need scheme (made up of bungalows, apartments and detached/ semi-detached family houses) for Grove Community Housing Association in Belfast.

A 10-home scheme targeting Passivhaus certification on Rathlin Island for the Rural Housing Association is nearing completion. Passivhaus was adopted for the scheme in response to overwhelming resident demand during the initial consultation.