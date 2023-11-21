Preparing for the RSH’s stronger consumer regulation

Yet inspections are only one (important) part of our new toolkit. We’ll also scrutinise TSM results and other sets of data that landlords submit to us through the year and carry out reactive engagement. There are also a range of new and stronger enforcement powers at our disposal, should we need to use them.

To really get into the best starting position, landlords should think beyond the inspection process and look at the bigger picture. To do this, it’s important they read our draft consumer standards and code of practice, which set out the outcomes we expect landlords to deliver. They set a very clear direction of travel on our expectations. We just finished consulting on them, and we’re carefully working through the feedback before we publish the final versions. But the core themes will stay the same. We’ll want to see evidence that landlords are providing safe, decent homes for their tenants, listening to tenants and treating them with fairness and respect, and putting things right promptly when required. “In getting ready, landlords need to look beyond the processes and practicalities and also focus on the broader vision that underpins the new framework”

Through our existing regulation, we see that the best-performing landlords often achieve these outcomes by having the right systems and processes in place. They triangulate a range of data to identify and resolve problems quickly, and use it strategically in the design and delivery of the services they provide to tenants. These processes can take time to embed and get running – so landlords should act now if they still have work to do.

And landlords shouldn’t lose sight of our existing consumer standards. Even the strongest organisations can benefit from fully reviewing their current position. If a landlord isn’t completely sure they meet our existing standards, how can they expect to meet the new ones?

All of this puts a strong focus on the quality of existing homes and services. But landlords will also want to build much-needed quality homes for the future. This will continue to be a core responsibility after we switch on our new approach in April 2024.

The Social Housing (Regulation) Act is a real game-changer for the sector and, crucially, will make a meaningful difference for tenants. In getting ready, landlords need to look beyond the processes and practicalities and also focus on the broader vision that underpins the new framework. We’re excited to deliver our new role, and we know that most landlords also welcome the positive change it will bring.