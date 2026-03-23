Pressure eases on HRAs but nearly half of councils predict cuts to new build programmes

Fewer than half (46%) of finance chiefs polled by the Local Government Association (LGA) believe they will need to use reserves to set a balanced HRA account in 2026-27.

This is down from the 72% of those responding to the same survey last year, who anticipated they would need to use cash reserves to make the numbers stack up.

The survey also found that 44% of councils could still be forced to slash their HRA-funded capital programme for new builds in order to balance the books.