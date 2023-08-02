Min Ong is watering a herb garden on the roof of Bankhouse, a 14-floor retirement community on Albert Embankment. In one direction, the building looks out over the Thames. In the other is Vauxhall station and sprawling south London.

The majority of Bankhouse is an extra-care scheme, operated by Care Outlook for Lambeth Council. But Min is one of the residents of the upper four floors that make up Tonic, a retirement community aimed at LGBTQ+ people.

Min, aged 74 and a retired nurse, was one of the first people to move in. He bought his Tonic flat in late 2021 with his partner of four decades, Tim, who passed away around six months after they moved in.

“It was the place we were always looking for. We talked about it, we dreamt about it, we fantasised about it. And then there it was, just down the road!”