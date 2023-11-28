Pride in Place – meeting the real needs and ambitions of communities

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Tracy Harrison explores the findings from the Northern Housing Consortium’s research into how residents find pride in their homes and local communities
“A better future… means reinforcing people’s pride in the places they call home... we must do away with the idea that it’s inevitable some communities and some places can never and will never get better. They can – and they will.”
The prime minister used his foreword to the King’s Speech to highlight the importance of “pride in place”. This builds on the important role the concept played in the Levelling Up White Paper, which signalled the government’s intention to “restore a sense of community, local pride and belonging” across the country.
But what does that mean in reality, and how do we make sure we are meeting the real needs and ambitions of communities?
The only way to find out was to put residents right at the heart of that conversation.
So, in June, the Northern Housing Consortium (NHC) and five of our members (Blackpool Coastal Housing, Karbon Homes, Livv Housing Group, MSV Housing Group and Yorkshire Housing) set out to explore pride in place.
We wanted to understand what the concept meant to residents, and the role our members and other organisations could play in boosting pride in their homes and local communities. We wanted northern residents to be at the heart of the project, but we had no idea what they would say and what evidence we would be bringing back to the sector.
“From coastal Blackpool, rural Skipton, Moss Side in Manchester, Prescot in Knowsley and inner-city Newcastle, the diverse range of places we worked in meant there were differences in some factors, but there was also a lot of commonality”
We asked Thinks Insight and Strategy, an independent market-research company, to help us understand residents’ perspectives on how to build pride in place, and the role housing providers and others could play in supporting that.
What came out strongly was the pride residents already felt in their neighbourhoods, despite some challenges. They also had a strong passion to be part of local decision-making and part of the drive to make where they live better.
From coastal Blackpool, rural Skipton, Moss Side in Manchester, Prescot in Knowsley and inner-city Newcastle, the diverse range of places we worked in meant there were differences in some factors, but there was also a lot of commonality.
We heard that access to the essentials, such as decent affordable housing, healthcare and career opportunities, are crucial to quality of life. We heard that rather than needing to be restored, pride is driving residents to want the best for their communities, and they want to own the improvements they make.
And we heard that this pride should be reflected back in the local environment: in tidy streets, green spaces and a celebration of local character. Pride is not an absence of complaints about local areas. In most cases, pride actually exists alongside these complaints and fuels the desire to see improvements made.
From the words of those taking part in the project, pride in place is: “…everything…I want to be proud of the area that I live”; it’s “caring about where you live…being happy”; “taking pride of where they live, not just ‘this is my house’, actually ‘this is my home’”.
“Pride is not an absence of complaints about local areas, but in most cases, pride actually exists alongside these complaints”
So what can we, housing providers and the government, learn from this research?
Current and prospective governments looking to rebuild the social fabric have been challenged to think about the user experience of a fragmented and under-resourced public service system, and how devolution can be a process that pushes decision-making closer to communities. MPs and local politicians will find a range of causes and initiatives to champion, from backing local clubs to tackling isolation.
Residents were clear that housing providers have a vital role: providing decent housing, working with tenants on the matters that affect them, and providing an important community presence that is often the gateway to other services.
NHC members won’t always get it right – but the report provides important pointers to what getting it right looks like.
Tackling pride in place is bigger than any one government’s agenda. The NHC is committed to bringing our members together to discuss what residents have told us and to share good practice that helps us, as a sector, to act on these priorities.
We’ll be using this research over the next 12 months to provide a robust evidence-base for government and opposition parties. This is something that we, the sector and the government, jointly have an opportunity to act on.
Tracy Harrison, chief executive, Northern Housing Consortium
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