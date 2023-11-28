Pride in Place – meeting the real needs and ambitions of communities

“A better future… means reinforcing people’s pride in the places they call home... we must do away with the idea that it’s inevitable some communities and some places can never and will never get better. They can – and they will.”

The prime minister used his foreword to the King’s Speech to highlight the importance of “pride in place”. This builds on the important role the concept played in the Levelling Up White Paper, which signalled the government’s intention to “restore a sense of community, local pride and belonging” across the country.

But what does that mean in reality, and how do we make sure we are meeting the real needs and ambitions of communities?