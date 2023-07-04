Pride is as much a time for reflection as it is for celebration

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As June draws to a close, Alyson Heald reflects on what Pride means to her
If you are like me and went to school in the UK in the late 1980s and 1990s, you grew up under the control of Section 28 – a law that censored schoolbooks, banned the “promotion of homosexuality”, and didn’t recognise gay families. I remember a girl in my class giving a presentation that ended with “God created Adam and Eve, not Adam and Steve”. Rather than leading to a discussion, her words were left hanging in the air, instantly accepted as fact.
I realised I was ‘different’ when I reached my teens. Queer as Folk hit our screens in 1999 and all of a sudden, everything made sense. Set in the heart of Manchester’s LGBT+ community, each Canal Street adventure was a joyful revelation for a 16-year-old gay person like me. Not only was it the first time I felt there was a community that could support me, but I was also lucky enough to live in Trafford, with this community on my doorstep.
Uplifted by this vision of a happy future, I built up the courage to come out to my friends at 17. Restless nights and fears of rejection were met with “we know, Al, we love you, and it’s your turn to get the bacon barms!”. I couldn’t have asked for a more supportive group of friends.
After a fabulous three years at university, I secured a six-month temporary contract with Trafford Council as an anti-social behaviour officer. Nineteen years later and I’m still here, as the partnerships director for L&Q. There hasn’t been a day where I haven’t been able to be authentically myself, speak about my partner openly, without hiding anything.
“Imagine what Alan Turing would have achieved had he stayed with us, and what other amazing feats he would have accomplished”
Not everyone in the LGBT+ community has the same experience. What if I’d had a different group of friends, lived somewhere else without a supportive gay scene, or joined another sector? I know how lucky I am, but it shouldn’t have to be about luck. It should be the norm to be your whole self – living your truth, and unafraid of repercussions.
Pride for me is about a number of things – its legacy is one of bold, unapologetic self-celebration. It’s a way of proclaiming to yourself and to the world, “I deserve to take up space on this planet, just as I am”.
Alongside rainbows, parades and coming together with our chosen and biological families, it’s about honouring our community’s strength, and the hope, joy and optimism for where we can go.
Pride is also a time of reflection on the sacrifices and struggles of the generations that went before us. Think back to the devastating story of Alan Turing, one of the most innovative and powerful thinkers of the 20th century. An influential code breaker of World War II, his work yielded intelligence now believed to have hastened the Allied victory. Yet he died as a criminal, having been convicted under Victorian laws as a homosexual. Imagine what he would have achieved had he stayed with us, and what other amazing feats he would have accomplished.
“Among LGBT+ people, mental health is worsening, isolation is increasing, and homophobia, transphobia and biphobia are on the rise”
Seventy years on, anti-gay laws may have gone, but homophobia remains. According to Stonewall’s Take Pride campaign, 10 years ago, the UK’s legal framework around LGBT+ rights was recognised as one of the most effective in Europe. Fast-forward to today, and we are now in a place where it looks likely that we will fall outside the top 20 European countries.
Hate crimes against LGBT+ people have increased every year for the past six years and are now at their highest level for a decade. Among LGBT+ people, mental health is worsening, isolation is increasing, and homophobia, transphobia and biphobia are on the rise.
Every year, I attend what is the most important part of the Manchester Pride weekend for me – the candlelit vigil at Sackville Gardens, the previous home of Alan Turing. Here I take a moment to remember those we have lost, to fight stigma, discrimination and prejudice, and to stand together in solidarity with all LGBT+ people.
Alyson Heald, partnerships director, L&Q
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