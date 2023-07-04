Pride is as much a time for reflection as it is for celebration

I realised I was ‘different’ when I reached my teens. Queer as Folk hit our screens in 1999 and all of a sudden, everything made sense. Set in the heart of Manchester’s LGBT+ community, each Canal Street adventure was a joyful revelation for a 16-year-old gay person like me. Not only was it the first time I felt there was a community that could support me, but I was also lucky enough to live in Trafford, with this community on my doorstep.

If you are like me and went to school in the UK in the late 1980s and 1990s, you grew up under the control of Section 28 – a law that censored schoolbooks, banned the “promotion of homosexuality”, and didn’t recognise gay families. I remember a girl in my class giving a presentation that ended with “God created Adam and Eve, not Adam and Steve”. Rather than leading to a discussion, her words were left hanging in the air, instantly accepted as fact.

Uplifted by this vision of a happy future, I built up the courage to come out to my friends at 17. Restless nights and fears of rejection were met with “we know, Al, we love you, and it’s your turn to get the bacon barms!”. I couldn’t have asked for a more supportive group of friends.

After a fabulous three years at university, I secured a six-month temporary contract with Trafford Council as an anti-social behaviour officer. Nineteen years later and I’m still here, as the partnerships director for L&Q. There hasn’t been a day where I haven’t been able to be authentically myself, speak about my partner openly, without hiding anything.

“Imagine what Alan Turing would have achieved had he stayed with us, and what other amazing feats he would have accomplished”

Not everyone in the LGBT+ community has the same experience. What if I’d had a different group of friends, lived somewhere else without a supportive gay scene, or joined another sector? I know how lucky I am, but it shouldn’t have to be about luck. It should be the norm to be your whole self – living your truth, and unafraid of repercussions.

Pride for me is about a number of things – its legacy is one of bold, unapologetic self-celebration. It’s a way of proclaiming to yourself and to the world, “I deserve to take up space on this planet, just as I am”.

Alongside rainbows, parades and coming together with our chosen and biological families, it’s about honouring our community’s strength, and the hope, joy and optimism for where we can go.