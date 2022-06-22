Prime minister’s ‘benefits to bricks’ plan will not benefit ‘most’ people, admits DWP

Minister for welfare delivery David Rutley admitted that the prime minister’s recent proposals to boost homeownership will likely impact a limited number of people in response to a parliament question submitted by shadow levelling-up secretary Lisa Nandy.

In a speech delivered earlier this month, Mr Johnson announced a plan to “turn benefits to bricks” by changing the rules on welfare, which would allow people in receipt of benefits to put the money towards saving for a first-time buyer deposit.

Ms Nandy asked the government if it could make an estimate of the number of people who would benefit each year from Mr Johnson’s proposal.

In response, Mr Rutley said: “There are five million in receipt of housing support, and though we know that it is likely most will not be in a position to take up the new policy, it removes a barrier that currently prevents thousands of families from buying their own home.”