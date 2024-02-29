Prince William’s estate submits plans for 2,500 homes in Kent

The Duchy of Cornwall, Prince William’s private estate, has submitted plans for a 2,500-home neighbourhood in Kent #UKHousing

The estate has been consulting with local people over the past five years to help prepare the masterplan for a sustainable neighbourhood that will tackle housing insecurity in the area.

Known as South East Faversham, the plans submitted to Swale Borough Council include at least 875 affordable homes, 400 of which are set to be for social rent.

The affordable homes will also include shared ownership. The estate is engaging a range of specialist housing providers, including the Faversham Community Land Trust and other housing charities dedicated to tackling homelessness.

South East Faversham, over half of which will be dedicated to green spaces, is expected to take around 20 years to be completed.

The focus on green spaces is intended to support the community’s mental health and well-being, and deliver a 20% net gain in biodiversity.

The neighbourhood will be constructed using low-carbon natural materials, and run on renewable energy, including solar panels and heat pumps.

It will also include a water-recycling centre aimed at delivering water neutrality on site.