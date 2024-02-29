Prince William’s estate submits plans for 2,500 homes in Kent

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The Duchy of Cornwall, Prince William’s private estate, has submitted plans for a 2,500-home neighbourhood in Kent.
Known as South East Faversham, the plans submitted to Swale Borough Council include at least 875 affordable homes, 400 of which are set to be for social rent.
The estate has been consulting with local people over the past five years to help prepare the masterplan for a sustainable neighbourhood that will tackle housing insecurity in the area.
The affordable homes will also include shared ownership. The estate is engaging a range of specialist housing providers, including the Faversham Community Land Trust and other housing charities dedicated to tackling homelessness.
South East Faversham, over half of which will be dedicated to green spaces, is expected to take around 20 years to be completed.
The focus on green spaces is intended to support the community’s mental health and well-being, and deliver a 20% net gain in biodiversity.
The neighbourhood will be constructed using low-carbon natural materials, and run on renewable energy, including solar panels and heat pumps.
It will also include a water-recycling centre aimed at delivering water neutrality on site.
Ben Murphy, estate director at the Duchy of Cornwall, said: “After extensive consultation with the public, we have created a beautifully designed neighbourhood that prioritises the needs and aspirations of the people of Faversham.
“South East Faversham will be a mixed community, delivering a wide range of affordable and attainable homes that will be integrated with a diverse variety of commercial and community uses, providing opportunities for education and employment in a high-quality environment.
“At this moment, there is a growing number of vulnerable people and families in the area grappling with something many of us take for granted – the security of having a roof over our heads.
“We are committed to providing long-term housing solutions in a community that will also create many opportunities for people to live active, healthy and sustainable lives.”
In June last year, six locations were given up to £500,000 in flexible seed funding to spend on tackling homelessness under an initiative by Prince William.
The project, named Homewards, will enable local coalitions of experts, organisations and charities to put together an action plan over the next five years.
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