Private house builders seeking shared ownership deals with housing associations, says boss of for-profit

The for-profit provider’s chief executive Andrew Geczy made the prediction as he spoke to Inside Housing about navigating the economic downturn and his outlook for the sector over the next 12 months and beyond.

He said: “I will tell you that with this slowdown happening amid the cost of living crisis, and since the increase in mortgage rates, our conversations with house builders have all increased.

“More house builders want to do more shared ownership deals.”

Shared ownership is the only tenure the for-profit builds and maintains, and the landlord told Inside Housing last month that it currently owns 6,949 homes, and has just over 3,000 shared ownership properties in its development pipeline.

It claims to be the UK’s largest private investor in shared ownership housing.

Deals would involve a private developer selling planned units in bulk to a registered provider, whether for-profit or traditional, who would then advertise them for shared ownership.