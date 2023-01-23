Private landlords launch legal action against Scottish government over 3% rent cap

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A coalition of landlords and letting bodies has launched legal action against the Scottish government’s rent control and eviction ban legislation.
The Scottish Association of Landlords, Scottish Land and Estates, and Propertymark have submitted a petition to the Court of Session in Edinburgh seeking a judicial review of the proposals.
Scottish ministers announced plans for a 3% private rent increase cap, in emergency measures aimed at protecting tenants.
Subject to the approval of parliament, changes to the Cost of Living (Tenant Protection) Act will mean that from 1 April, private landlords will only be able to raise private rents by 3%.
The petition stated that all three groups believe the law to be disproportionate and unfair, with the decision to retain rent control for the private rented sector and remove it for the social rented sector from 1 March exacerbating the situation.
The recent decision by the Scottish government to remove the cap for social landlords means a well-off individual renting in the private sector could be provided financial protection that is not available to someone in more challenging financial circumstances in the social sector, the groups said.
The groups argued that by deciding to remove the rent control in the social sector, the Scottish government acknowledges the need for maintenance of these properties, but has not given the same consideration to landlords in the private sector.
John Blackwood, chief executive of the Scottish Association of Landlords, said: “So far, the result of the Scottish government’s eviction ban and rent freeze has been just as concerning as we predicted. Landlords selling up loss making property is further reducing housing supply, despite ever increasing demand. The result is the cost of finding a new home is actually increasing for renters.
“While the Scottish government sees fit to raise council and housing association tenants’ rents, so social landlords can do repairs and improvements, they fail to realise that private landlords are faced with similar financial pressures.”
In their legal petition, the groups also argued that the law does not make any distinction or provide relief based on different circumstances of landlords, between larger institutional companies that might be able to shoulder increased costs and individual landlords who cannot.
In its response to the legal action, the Scottish government said that it intends to allow landlords to increase rents by up to 3%.
A Scottish government spokesperson said: “We recognise the role of the private rented sector in providing homes for let and acknowledge that some costs have been rising for landlords as well as tenants. The emergency legislation passed by parliament requires us to keep measures under regular review.
“So, subject to the approval of parliament, we intend to allow landlords in the private sector to increase rents by up to 3%, or alternatively to apply to Rent Service Scotland for an increase of up to 6% to help cover defined cost increases associated with their let property.
“We are not aware of a legal action being served on the Scottish ministers challenging the Cost of Living (Tenant Protection) (Scotland) Act 2022.”
Social landlords consult on rent increases and are overseen by the Scottish Housing Regulator, which takes action if rents rise unreasonably.
Social landlords, which are almost exclusively not-for-profit and invest rent increases in maintenance and new supply, struck an agreement with the government on rent rises and would not impose unrestrained increases in the same fashion as private landlords.
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