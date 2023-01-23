Private landlords launch legal action against Scottish government over 3% rent cap

The Scottish Association of Landlords, Scottish Land and Estates, and Propertymark have submitted a petition to the Court of Session in Edinburgh seeking a judicial review of the proposals.

Scottish ministers announced plans for a 3% private rent increase cap, in emergency measures aimed at protecting tenants.

Subject to the approval of parliament, changes to the Cost of Living (Tenant Protection) Act will mean that from 1 April, private landlords will only be able to raise private rents by 3%.

The petition stated that all three groups believe the law to be disproportionate and unfair, with the decision to retain rent control for the private rented sector and remove it for the social rented sector from 1 March exacerbating the situation.

The recent decision by the Scottish government to remove the cap for social landlords means a well-off individual renting in the private sector could be provided financial protection that is not available to someone in more challenging financial circumstances in the social sector, the groups said.