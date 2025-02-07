Private landlords required to meet EPC C by 2030

Private landlords in England and Wales must achieve an EPC C rating on their homes by 2030, the government has confirmed #UKhousing

The higher standard would apply to new tenancies from 2028 and all tenancies would be required to be compliant by 2030.

The government estimates the average cost to landlords of complying with the proposals to upgrade their properties at between £6,100 and £6,800 per home.

At the moment, 48% of private rented homes in England are already EPC C or above and 2.5 million homes have a rating of D-G.

Under the plans, which were a Labour election manifesto pledge, private landlords will not be able to rent out homes from 2030 if they do not achieve an EPC C rating, up from the current level of EPC E.

Energy secretary Ed Miliband said that the changes could save renters £240 a year on their energy bills by raising the energy efficiency of homes.

Inside Housing approached the government for an update on when the government will confirm the EPC C target for social landlords.

A Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) spokesperson said: “We want to give the sector certainty on proposals as soon as possible but we want to make sure we get this right.

“We will publish the consultation in the coming months.”

The Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) published a consultation on the new plans for the private rented sector on 7 February.

Under the proposals, landlords will be required to invest up to a maximum of £15,000 per property on improvements to meet EPC C, after which they could register a 10-year exemption to continue to let the property if it does not meet the standard.

An affordability exemption is also proposed, which would lower the cost cap to £10,000 and could be applied in areas with lower rents or council tax bands.

The government is also reforming EPCs with new metrics to come into force next year. EPCs will now include a new fabric performance standard and cover the efficiency and emissions of a home’s heat system.

It is proposing that private rented homes that achieve a score of EPC C before the new EPC methodology is introduced would be considered compliant with the higher standards until their existing EPC expires.

For other homes, landlords will be required to meet the fabric standard through installing measures such as loft insulation, cavity wall insulation or double glazing, before moving on to other green upgrades such as batteries, solar panels and smart meters.