Private landlords urged to lease homes to councils as part of Welsh government’s homelessness action plan

Under the ‘private rented sector (PRS) leasing scheme’, first announced in March as a pilot, Welsh local authorities offer private landlords a rent guarantee and funding to improve the condition of their properties.

Councils then use the homes to accommodate people who are homeless, or at risk of homelessness, with landlords receiving guaranteed rent.

The move by the Welsh government is part of an Ending Homelessness Action Plan announced today, which will include a new £30m funding pot over five years for local authorities.

According to a government leaflet published on the PRS leasing scheme earlier this year, the rent landlords will receive will be 90% of Local Housing Allowance, with the other 10% retained by a council to cover maintenance costs.

Landlords are also eligible for a £2,000 grant and an interest-free loan of up to £8,000 to make improvements, according to the leaflet.

“Tenants will benefit from the security of long-term tenures of between five to 20 years and help to maintain their stay in a long-term home, such as mental health support or debt and money management advice,” the Welsh government said ahead of its formal announcement.

A number of councils in England already operate similar lease schemes for private landlords, including Tower Hamlets, Wigan and Wakefield.