Private rent reforms will be hampered by ministers’ ‘poor understanding’ of sector, say MPs

The Public Accounts Committee said that issues such as overcrowding, discrimination and “dodgy” evictions are rife in the private rented sector and has raised concerns about the government’s ability to tackle the problems.

In a report published today by the group of cross-party MPs, it was found that an estimated 13% of private rented homes have at least one Category 1 hazard, which is defined as a hazard that poses a serious risk to the health and safety of inhabitants.

The report highlighted estimates that suggest these poor conditions within the private rented sector cost the NHS £340m per year.

The committee also pointed to research which found that 25% of landlords are unwilling to let to non-British passport holders, while 52% were unwilling to rent to people in receipt of housing benefit.

Dame Meg Hillier, chair of the Public Accounts Committee, said: “Unsafe conditions, overcrowding, harassment, discrimination and dodgy evictions are still a huge issue in the private rented sector.

“And yet the sector is a growing provider of homes and rents keep rising meaning that safe, suitable housing is too often out of reach for renters. Renters with a problem are faced with a complex and costly redress system which is not fit for purpose and many tenants give up at the first hurdle.”

The report comes ahead of the government publishing a long-awaited white paper outlining proposals to improve the private rented sector.