Private rental listings drop by 41% in London, new research reveals

Rental listings have fallen across London, with the number of one, two, and three-bedroom properties listed for rent in both inner and outer London down by around 36% since before the pandemic, when comparing the first quarter of 2023 to the January to March average between 2017 and 2019.

Listings for four-bedroom properties declined the most, dropping by 46.6%.

Across, one, two, three and four-bedroom properties, the overall reduction is 41% down on the 2017-19 average.

This reduction in the availability of private rental accommodation is higher in London, compared to a fall of 33% nationally.

It found that the number of rental properties being advertised for sale has more than doubled since the pandemic.

London Councils said the Renters’ Reform Bill, currently making its way through parliament, will bring some positive changes for renters, including the ban on no-fault evictions.

But the group and its partners are calling on ministers to take further measures to help low-income renters meet their housing costs and address homelessness pressures, including through raising LHA to cover at least 30% of local market rents and boosting investment in building more affordable homes.

Darren Rodwell, executive member for regeneration, housing and planning at London Councils, said: “This research is the latest evidence of how the capital’s broken housing market is worsening the unsustainable and increasingly unmanageable pressures we face in London.

“A bad situation is now becoming disastrous.”

He added that homelessness is a “national emergency”.

“But with London accounting for two-thirds of England’s temporary accommodation placements, we are at the epicentre of this crisis.

“Urgent action is needed from the government to help households avoid homelessness and to reduce the number in temporary accommodation,” Mr Rodwell said.

Abigail Davies, director at Savills, said: “London’s private rented sector, which provides homes for over one million households, is heavily reliant on private landlords.

“Many have high levels of borrowing, who find themselves at the sharp end of the turmoil in the mortgage market.

“The triple-whammy of rising costs of borrowing, greater exposure to tax, and regulatory changes means many are exiting the sector, putting downwards pressure on supply against ever-rising tenant demand.”

A spokesperson for the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) said: “We recognise people are facing pressures in the private rented sector, which is why we introduced the Renters (Reform) Bill, delivering a fairer deal for renters and empowering them to challenge unjustified rent increases.

“Individuals who need help to make their rent payments may be eligible for a range of financial support through the welfare system.

“We are providing £4bn to the Greater London Authority directly to unlock more affordable housing and we expect them to get on and build the homes London needs.”