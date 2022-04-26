Private renter served no-fault eviction notice every seven minutes, new research finds

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A private renter is served a Section 21 ‘no-fault’ eviction notice by their landlord every seven minutes, new research from housing charity Shelter has revealed.
The research showed that nearly 230,000 private renters have been served with a formal no-fault eviction notice in the three years since the Conservative government’s promise to ban its use by landlords.
Section 21 of the Housing Act 1988 allows private landlords to evict tenants without having to demonstrate any fault.
Under current laws, landlords can give tenants as little as eight weeks’ notice to leave a property after a fixed-term contract ends.
Then-prime minister Theresa May announced plans to ban Section 21 evictions in April 2019.
The new legislation would create open-ended tenancies, with landlords being required to provide a “concrete, evidenced reason” for bringing the tenancy to an end.
Ms May said at the time that “everyone had the right to feel secure in their home” and that the new steps would “protect tenants from unethical behaviour”.
A rental reform white paper, which was due to be published in autumn 2021, was delayed to give ministers more time to consult with the sector and take into account the National Audit Office’s review of regulation of the private rented sector.
The Levelling Up White Paper published in February, which aims to balance prosperity across the country by investing in poorer areas, confirmed plans to end no-fault evictions.
Shelter said it wants the government to deliver a Renters’ Reform Bill this year.
Polly Neate, chief executive of Shelter, said: “It’s appalling that every seven minutes another private renter is slapped with a no-fault eviction notice despite the government promising to scrap these grossly unfair evictions three years ago.
“It’s no wonder many renters feel forgotten.
“Millions of private renters are living in limbo – never truly able to settle – in case their landlord kicks them out on a whim.”
Ms Neate said that with inflation and bills “skyrocketing”, renters “desperately need a secure home as many will struggle to stump up the costs of having to move unexpectedly”.
“To give private renters stability during a time of deep uncertainty, the government must introduce a Renters’ Reform Bill that bans no-fault evictions this year.
“Anything less would be a kick in the teeth for England’s 11 million private renters,” she added.
A Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities spokesperson said: “Our private rented sector white paper will set out reforms to make renting fairer for all, including by banning Section 21 ‘no fault’ evictions as soon as possible.
“We are also providing a £22bn package of support to help households with rising costs.”
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