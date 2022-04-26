Private renter served no-fault eviction notice every seven minutes, new research finds

The research showed that nearly 230,000 private renters have been served with a formal no-fault eviction notice in the three years since the Conservative government’s promise to ban its use by landlords.

Section 21 of the Housing Act 1988 allows private landlords to evict tenants without having to demonstrate any fault.

Under current laws, landlords can give tenants as little as eight weeks’ notice to leave a property after a fixed-term contract ends.

Then-prime minister Theresa May announced plans to ban Section 21 evictions in April 2019.

The new legislation would create open-ended tenancies, with landlords being required to provide a “concrete, evidenced reason” for bringing the tenancy to an end.