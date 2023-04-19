Private rents rise 4.9% year on year, ONS reveals

Prices increased by 4.9% in the year to March 2023, according to the Office for National Statistics’ (ONS) Index of Private Housing Rental Prices.

This figure is up from 4.8% in February 2023 and marks the largest annual percentage change since the ONS began recording data for the whole UK seven years ago.

The annual percentage change rose across all regions in 2022 and early 2023.

England, Wales and Scotland saw their highest rates since records began in 2006, 2010 and 2012 respectively.

Prices rose by 4.6% in England, with the biggest regional increase seen in the East Midlands at 5.1%.

London had England’s second highest percentage change at 4.8% – the highest rate in the city since 2012.