Private tenants see biggest rent hikes in seven years

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Rents for homes owned by private landlords are rising at their highest rate since records began in 2016, latest official figures have shown.
Data from the Office for National Statistics’ (ONS) Index of Private Housing Rental Prices showed that rents paid by tenants in the UK rose by 4% in the 12 months to November 2022. This was the largest annual percentage increase since records began in January 2016, the ONS said.
Separate figures revealed that a quarter of tenants in the private rented sector (PRS) who were surveyed last month reported that their rent had gone up in the past six months, according to data from the ONS’s Opinions and Lifestyle Survey.
Private renters spend around a quarter of their median weekly expenditure on rent, according to the ONS. This equates to £106.50 per week on rent once housing benefit, rebates and other allowances received were accounted for, the ONS said.
However, in comparison mortgage holders spend 16% of their average weekly expenditure on mortgage repayments, according to the ONS.
“While rising housing costs will affect households across the income distribution, they are more likely to disproportionately affect those who already spend a greater proportion of their household spending on housing costs,” the ONS said in its analysis.
Last week the ONS published its housing Census, which estimated that the number of privately rented dwellings has doubled in England since 2001 to 4.9 million, or 20% of all dwellings, in 2021. A similar pattern has occurred in Wales, where an estimated 14% of dwellings were privately rented in 2020. In Northern Ireland, 14% of households were privately rented in 2020.
The government is aiming to help private renters through a Renters’ Reform Bill, which was announced in the Queen’s Speech in 2021. The proposed legislation includes long-promised plans to ban so-called ‘no fault’ Section 21 evictions, which currently allow landlords to terminate tenancies without giving a reason.
Last summer, London Councils warned that the cost of living crisis and rising rents were putting 125,000 households in the capital at risk of homelessness.
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