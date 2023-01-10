Private tenants see biggest rent hikes in seven years

Data from the Office for National Statistics’ (ONS) Index of Private Housing Rental Prices showed that rents paid by tenants in the UK rose by 4% in the 12 months to November 2022. This was the largest annual percentage increase since records began in January 2016, the ONS said.

Separate figures revealed that a quarter of tenants in the private rented sector (PRS) who were surveyed last month reported that their rent had gone up in the past six months, according to data from the ONS’s Opinions and Lifestyle Survey.