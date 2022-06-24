Prize looks to showcase work of housing’s up-and-coming researchers

The @thinkhouseinfo Early Career Researcher’s Prize has launched and is looking to showcase the work of up-and-coming researchers and spread new thinking. Entry details here #UKhousing

The winning entry will be covered in Inside Housing and on the Thinkhouse website – and the authors will be awarded a £500 prize.

The prize, run by Thinkhouse, a website that collates and critiques housing research, is looking to promote the work of housing researchers and help bring new thinking to the sector. The competition, in its third year, is open to people with up to eight years’ research experience.

Housing researchers in the early stages of their careers are being given the chance to showcase their work and ideas with the launch of the Early Career Researcher’s Prize.

Richard Hyde, founder and editorial panel chair of Thinkhouse, said he thinks it is crucial for the housing sector to seek out and showcase new thinking and ideas.

“The shortage of social housing is a national problem,” he said. “We have a huge body of material from very well respected institutions that provide solutions. However, we have to reflect that much of this great work has not influenced policymakers.

“Giving a new and fresh voice a forum to give their analysis a wider readership gives us all a chance of resolving the supply problem and the social and economic issues that have arisen.”

He added that he hopes the prize will excite researchers in the early stage of their careers with “the chance to make a difference”.

He said he is looking for a winning entry that is “more practical than theoretical”.

“Policymakers have many constraints and need to see how they can implement new ideas,” he added.

The competition is open to candidates with or without a PhD, and those working within academic or non-academic institutions. The preference is for papers that cover ways to increase the amount and quality of the UK’s housing stock and the related economic, social and community benefits of doing so.

The two previous winners of the prize are Ant Breach, senior analyst at the Centre for Cities, and Anya Martin, director of PricedOut.