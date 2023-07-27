An investigation at Inland Homes has found that the brownfield developer’s board was unaware of a number of related party transactions entered into by its former boss and other senior directors #UKhousing

Following the appointment of a new chair, Matthew Robinson, and a new non-executive director, Trevor Sawyer, Inland appointed accountants FRP Advisory Trading (FRP) to undertake an independent review of the related party issues and any other relevant matters.

These rules contain the requirements for companies wishing to be admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange.

At the time of these departures the firm announced that it had “become aware of certain related party issues”, which it said “may or may not fall to be treated as related party transactions under the AIM Rules”.

In March this year, the house builder accepted the resignations of then-chair Simon Bennett, alongside board members Carol Duncomb and Brian Johnson, the former chief executive of housing association Metropolitan (now Metropolitan Thames Valley).

Some of the transactions relate to its ex-chief executive, Stephen Wicks, and a nursery he owns shares in alongside the firm’s chief financial officer.

FRP was instructed to identify whether all related party relationships and transactions covering an initial review period – from 1 October 2020 to 30 September 2022 – had been identified and approved by the house builder’s board.

In its latest stock market update, the firm said: “These were the three areas which prompted the board resignations” and formed the basis for the accountancy firm’s probe.

The first area involved transactions related to First Place Nurseries (FPN). The primary education business is part-owned by Mr Wicks and Nish Malde, chief financial officer and interim chief executive at Inland.

Mr Malde took on the interim role when Mr Wicks stood down in September last year after the house builder posted a pre-tax loss of more than £37m.

Each owns approximately 40% of the shares of FPN. Despite not being listed as directors of FPN, they appear to have been involved in a number of key decisions, the report found.

On 26 November 2018, a lease was granted by a subsidiary of Inland to FPN for a term of 20 years to operate at a property and temporary buildings on the Wilton Park development site.

The lease was not disclosed to the firm’s board, the probe concluded, which meant it “did not consider whether the terms of the transaction were fair and reasonable”.

The lease was also not disclosed in either of the financial years up to the end of September 2021. FRP also said “there does not appear to be evidence that consideration was given to operating another amenity, nor to putting the operation of a nursery out to tender”.

In the six-year period between March 2017 and March 2023, the developer has cumulatively paid £178,801 in relation to hire costs for modular temporary buildings used by FPN.

The second area of FRP’s review was how a director of FPN entered into an option agreement on 1 September 2022 with a subsidiary of Inland Homes to purchase the new Wilton Park nursery, cafe and community hub properties within three years for £3,000,000.

Again, this agreement was not disclosed to the board so it could not scrutinise the decision.

In April 2023, Inland received a draft valuation for the nursery of £1.15m based on the property being complete. One month later it received a third-party offer for an adjacent building covered by the option agreement for £475,000.