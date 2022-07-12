Probe into council finds potentially ‘unlawful’ land deals

A probe into a Northern Irish council has found that it may have conducted two land deals unlawfully after one was agreed for £1 #UKhousing

Ms Ní Chuilín said at the time that the DfC had “never received any applications from the council concerning proposals to sell land at an under value”.

Under local government legislation a council should not dispose of land at less than best price except with the approval of the Department for Communities (DfC).

The audit was ordered in November 2020 by then-communities minister Carál Ní Chuilín because of “concerns about land disposals and easements” made by the local authority. It covered the period from when the council was formed in April 2015 up until now.

A new report from Northern Ireland’s Local Government Auditor following a government-ordered extraordinary audit of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council found a culture of “bypassing best practice and guidance to get land ‘deals done’”.

Deirdre Hargey, current communities minister, said the concerns were “very real” following the publication of the audit report.

She called on the council to address its failings and implement local government auditor Colette Kane’s eight recommendations “in full”.

One of the deals involved a land easement in Portstewart – granting of rights of way on council land – that was sold to a developer for £1 in 2016 so it could build a hotel and leisure complex.

Planning permission for a hotel was granted by the council in June 2017, but was subsequently overturned as a result of a judicial review in 2019.

In the disposal case, worth £5,000, the council agreed to sell land to a charity to allow for the development of a boutique hotel in Coleraine.

Ms Kane found “there is a case for finding” that both deals were not granted lawfully, while a “number of significant failings were evident” in the two cases.

Issues included failing to show that best price was obtained and that senior council officers presented “inadequate information” to committees and the council to “enable them to make informed decisions”.

The report also cited inadequate record-keeping, while on one occasion “inaccurate and unreliable information” was provided to the auditor.

The council’s chief executive was directly involved in both deals, which the auditor found “unusual”. Some senior council officers’ behaviour “fell well short of expected standards”, according to the report.