Probe into council finds potentially ‘unlawful’ land deals

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A probe into a Northern Irish council has found that it may have conducted two land deals unlawfully after one was agreed for £1.
A new report from Northern Ireland’s Local Government Auditor following a government-ordered extraordinary audit of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council found a culture of “bypassing best practice and guidance to get land ‘deals done’”.
The audit was ordered in November 2020 by then-communities minister Carál Ní Chuilín because of “concerns about land disposals and easements” made by the local authority. It covered the period from when the council was formed in April 2015 up until now.
Under local government legislation a council should not dispose of land at less than best price except with the approval of the Department for Communities (DfC).
Ms Ní Chuilín said at the time that the DfC had “never received any applications from the council concerning proposals to sell land at an under value”.
Deirdre Hargey, current communities minister, said the concerns were “very real” following the publication of the audit report.
She called on the council to address its failings and implement local government auditor Colette Kane’s eight recommendations “in full”.
One of the deals involved a land easement in Portstewart – granting of rights of way on council land – that was sold to a developer for £1 in 2016 so it could build a hotel and leisure complex.
Planning permission for a hotel was granted by the council in June 2017, but was subsequently overturned as a result of a judicial review in 2019.
In the disposal case, worth £5,000, the council agreed to sell land to a charity to allow for the development of a boutique hotel in Coleraine.
Ms Kane found “there is a case for finding” that both deals were not granted lawfully, while a “number of significant failings were evident” in the two cases.
Issues included failing to show that best price was obtained and that senior council officers presented “inadequate information” to committees and the council to “enable them to make informed decisions”.
The report also cited inadequate record-keeping, while on one occasion “inaccurate and unreliable information” was provided to the auditor.
The council’s chief executive was directly involved in both deals, which the auditor found “unusual”. Some senior council officers’ behaviour “fell well short of expected standards”, according to the report.
Ms Kane said: “Throughout this audit, I have identified evidence that adherence to legislation and best practice in land and property matters was not part of the culture of the council.
“There was evidence that senior officers were advocating actions that were contrary to best practice.
“This leads me to conclude that a culture existed of bypassing best practice and guidance to get land ‘deals done’, which set the wrong tone from the top of the organisation.”
She also said there have been “leaks of information on council matters” over a significant period of time, “which have eroded trust and further damaged working relationships within the council”.
A number of recommendations are included in the report, including that an independent council-wide review of governance arrangements be carried out to “ensure that significant weaknesses highlighted in the report are addressed”.
Other recommendations include an independent review into all of the council’s land-related policies and procedures, as well as a review of its record-keeping, and it should provide “comprehensive and regular” training to its members to enable them to understand “the level of challenge and scrutiny” needed when holding council officers to account.
A Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council spokesperson said that “time will be required to fully assess the content and recommendations” of the report, and for it to consider the next steps.
“Work on this report began in late 2020, and throughout that time [the] council co-operated fully with the Northern Ireland Audit Office,” they said.
The spokesperson added that the council has already made changes to its land and property procedures and intends to comply with its obligations to ratepayers and stakeholders.
It is set to meet to discuss the report at a special council meeting on 26 July.
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