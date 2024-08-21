Professionalisation is the key to solving housing’s staff shortage

The Social Housing (Regulation) Act, which became law last year, will soon be reaffirmed as the new government shifts focus to ambitious new social housing targets. Despite the challenge that lies ahead, it presents an undeniable opportunity for the housing sector.

However, if we fail to see professionalisation as a positive force, these efforts could fall short of their potential.

The Competence and Conduct Standard, which will require around 25,000 housing managers to attain Level 4 or 5 qualifications by April 2025, represents a significant shift in the sector.

This move towards professionalisation, though challenging, is essential for redefining how the sector is perceived by staff, tenants and the public.