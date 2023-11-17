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As we upskill our workforce, we must not do so in a way that disrupts service delivery or our work to improve it, writes Mark Washer
At Sovereign Network Group (SNG) we are determined to improve how we deliver for our customers – improving customer experience is the key driver of our recent merger. We also want to give our colleagues more opportunities for career development.
As a large organisation, bringing the best of two established housing associations together as one business, we can offer more formal and informal learning; as SNG we will continue to support our colleagues to gain professional qualifications. We agree with the government that social housing managers should have the skills and experience to deliver great customer service – and this should include formal qualifications where appropriate.
Both Sovereign Housing and Network Homes were long-standing supporters of the Chartered Institute of Housing’s (CIH) work to professionalise the sector and CIH can count on our continued support.
To date, the debate within the sector has focused on the impact of the new regulations on housing associations and local authorities. The estimated costs are significant – well over £1m for a housing association of our size.
When the consultation on the new regulations is published, we will need to factor in cost, as well as the time required for housing managers to study and the impact that might have on service delivery. As we upskill our workforce, we must not do so in a way that disrupts service deliver or our work to improve it.
“The suggestion that senior leaders in our business take time out of their busy jobs to acquire a new professional qualification risks undermining the whole enterprise”
There are other risks, too. Some commentators have suggested that everybody in a housing association above a certain level must have a professional qualification in housing, even if their day-to-day role is in finance, or communications or development.
At SNG one of our business-wide KPIs relates directly to our repairs service – that means that the potential for reward for all our colleagues links back to the direct experience of our customers. We take very seriously the need for everyone at SNG to see their role, whatever their job title, as customer-facing and that we all have a part to play in improving customer experience.
But the suggestion that senior leaders in our business take time out of their busy jobs to acquire a new professional qualification risks undermining the whole enterprise. The aim must be to ensure housing associations have the right skills in the right places to deliver a quality service. Instead, we could end up with a tick-box exercise that sees people wasting time and resources that should be spent on customers.
A still greater danger is that we deter talent from outside the sector. I’ve been in housing for most of my working life. It is one of the sector’s strengths that it is populated with people who have worked their way up from relatively junior roles working closely with customers to the boardroom.
The housing sector needs subject matter experts, and experience counts. But we also need to bring in outside perspectives and fresh talent. Here at SNG we have people in senior customer roles who bring their experience from retail, the third sector and FTSE 100 companies to bear when solving problems and improving systems.
I have learned a huge amount from colleagues who arrived here with little or no housing experience but a passion for the social good we can do and wisdom acquired from lots of different jobs.
If the newly mandated qualifications are required at the wrong level we will be turning away that talent, who will reasonably be tempted by jobs that don’t require studying outside of work, revision and exams. As a sector we might squander the chance to bring in new ideas and new solutions, especially from people who might only want to work with us for a few years.
“I have learned a huge amount from colleagues who arrived here with little or no housing experience but a passion for the social good we can do and wisdom acquired from lots of different jobs”
The government and the CIH are both right to want to professionalise our sector. As housing associations increasingly take on functions that used to be provided by the state, and as more is expected of housing managers on safety, protecting vulnerable people and supporting an ageing population, there is a clear case for professionalisation.
However, as we approach the consultation expected at the end of this year, we must not roll over and accept every recommendation going simply because the government is giving us a hard time. We will gain trust as a sector for improving how we look after our customers and investing in their homes and the new homes we need to build, not by indulging in a vast certification exercise
Instead, the new regulations need to look at registered providers holistically so that we ensure that social housing tenants get the services they deserve and that the right people are qualified to deliver those services.
There is much to recommend in the principles behind the new regulations, but there are unintended consequences, too. Nothing must distract from delivering for customers and the rules around qualifications are no exception.
Mark Washer, chief executive, Sovereign Network Group
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