When the consultation on the new regulations is published, we will need to factor in cost, as well as the time required for housing managers to study and the impact that might have on service delivery. As we upskill our workforce, we must not do so in a way that disrupts service deliver or our work to improve it.

To date, the debate within the sector has focused on the impact of the new regulations on housing associations and local authorities. The estimated costs are significant – well over £1m for a housing association of our size.

“The suggestion that senior leaders in our business take time out of their busy jobs to acquire a new professional qualification risks undermining the whole enterprise”

There are other risks, too. Some commentators have suggested that everybody in a housing association above a certain level must have a professional qualification in housing, even if their day-to-day role is in finance, or communications or development.

At SNG one of our business-wide KPIs relates directly to our repairs service – that means that the potential for reward for all our colleagues links back to the direct experience of our customers. We take very seriously the need for everyone at SNG to see their role, whatever their job title, as customer-facing and that we all have a part to play in improving customer experience.

But the suggestion that senior leaders in our business take time out of their busy jobs to acquire a new professional qualification risks undermining the whole enterprise. The aim must be to ensure housing associations have the right skills in the right places to deliver a quality service. Instead, we could end up with a tick-box exercise that sees people wasting time and resources that should be spent on customers.