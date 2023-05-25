Researchers from the University of Manchester collected views from residents of the Robin Hood Gardens Estate in east London, arguing that their voices were “almost entirely absent from the public debate about the estate’s merits, failings, and impending demolition”.

The estate was opened in 1972 and was partially demolished in 2017, with the eastern block still to be demolished.

Dr Nick Thoburn, reader in sociology, claimed that central and local governments, housing associations and developers often justify demolition with the argument that “residents share the dominant mood and opinion about council estates”. However, he wrote, his research at Robin Hood Gardens “found this not to be the case”.

Estate regeneration has been a highly contentious area of housing policy in the 21st century, with its advocates arguing that it provides more housing and is the only way to deal with some badly built blocks from the post-war period.

But campaigners have long argued that it can price lower-income households out, break up communities, take too long to come to fruition and contribute to carbon emissions.