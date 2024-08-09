Profits rise 16% at house builder Lovell amid partnerships push

The developer, which is owned by the Morgan Sindall Group, posted half-year profits of £11.7m, according to its results.

The total number of homes built through the partnership model rose 19%, to 1,584, up from 1,328 in the first half of 2023.

An improved performance for the partnership business is expected in the second half of the year, based on the “slightly improving housing market” and secured contracting work in the order book.

Lovell said it was delivering “significant affordable housing” through its partnership model, which includes multi-tenure development of open market and affordable homes, as well as delivering new-build homes for housing providers as a design-and-build contractor.