‘Profound failings’ in helping women suffering violence and homelessness in Northern Ireland, warns new report

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Government agencies in Northern Ireland are facing calls for urgent action after a new study found “profound failings” in the response to women experiencing violence and homelessness.
The 162-page report, by academics at Heriot-Watt University, made a string of recommendations after it found failures in the criminal and civil justice system to protect women facing abuse.
“The intersection of domestic abuse, paramilitary threats and isolation – especially for women living in more rural areas – creates unique challenges that our current systems are failing to address adequately,” said Dr Lynne McMordie, a research fellow at Heriot-Watt University.
She added: “For too long, the focus has been on expecting women to remove themselves from violent situations, but this leads to huge financial challenges and loss of housing security.”
The report said a failure by the criminal and civil justice system to provide access to and robustly enforce “protective measures” left women “not only exposed to ongoing violence and abuse, but also plunged them into deep housing insecurity”.
The study, commissioned by the Community Foundation for Northern Ireland and funded by the Oak Foundation, is based on in-depth interviews with women in five areas who have experienced violence.
The report said many women were failed by “inconsistent police responses and faced significant challenges in securing and enforcing protection orders”.
The cycle of trauma and homelessness included some women facing further abuse even in temporary accommodation, the report said.
Dr McMordie added: “The lack of safe, appropriate housing options means many women face impossible choices between remaining with abusers or risking homelessness and additional violence.
“We urgently need trauma-informed approaches across all services, alongside major improvements in housing provision and legal protections. Without radical change, we will continue failing women at their most vulnerable moments.”
Among the recommendations, the study calls for the Department for Communities to boost housing associations’ role in “helping survivors maintain safe, suitable housing”.
The department should also change “existing strategic frameworks to highlight the link between violence and homelessness”, the report said. It should consider legislative developments that would “allow for a shared public duty in preventing homelessness”.
The report’s authors urged the Northern Ireland Housing Executive (NIHE) to take action. The agency should “develop strategies to prevent homelessness among women affected by violence”.
This should include expanding access to initiatives such as the Sanctuary Scheme, which aims to enable households at risk of violence to remain safely in their own homes.
Regarding the Department of Justice, the report said it should strengthen protections for women facing violence by ensuring “rapid police responses” and “accessible protection orders that allow women to remain safely in their homes”.
It also called for safeguards against abuse of the legal system by perpetrators and “increased access to legal representation”.
Streamlined legal processes to “reduce retraumatisation and fully recognise the complexity of abuse” are also recommended.
Grainia Long, chief executive of the NIHE, said it welcomed the report and supported the work of the university.
“We strongly agree that, wherever possible, victims of violence and abuse should be enabled to stay in their homes, and that remains our priority,” she said.
Ms Long pointed to a domestic abuse action plan, published last December, which she said aligned with the report’s recommendations.
She added: “We fully accept the challenges that temporary accommodation can often present for those who are forced to leave their homes because of domestic abuse and, as one of the largest funders of refuge support in Northern Ireland, we will continue to work with our partners to deliver solutions and wraparound support.”
Naomi Long, Northern Ireland’s justice minister, branded the report a “sobering read” as it highlighted more needed to be done to tackle violence against women and girls “in all its forms”.
She pointed to initiatives like the Domestic and Sexual Abuse Strategy.
But the minister added: “There is a wealth of information in this report and I note the recommendations that have been made for various agencies and departments. My officials will consider these in detail, particularly the one relating to the Department of Justice.”
A Department for Communities spokesperson said it continued to work with other executive departments, statutory bodies and stakeholders to ensure there were “appropriate measures” for those affected by domestic violence.
“In relation to housing, the department funds a range of services through its Supporting People programme for the most vulnerable in our society,” the spokesperson said.
“This includes £3.07m for those at risk of domestic abuse, which provides refuges, support and short-term accommodation.”
The spokesperson added: “The Housing Supply Strategy was launched in December and it sets out the aim of prevention and intervention in relation to homelessness.
“The minister recently announced changes to the selection process for social housing to make it fairer for victims of domestic abuse and additional funding for homelessness.”
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