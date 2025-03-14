‘Profound failings’ in helping women suffering violence and homelessness in Northern Ireland, warns new report

Government agencies in Northern Ireland are facing calls for urgent action after a new study found “profound failings” in the response to women experiencing violence and homelessness #UKhousing

She added: “For too long, the focus has been on expecting women to remove themselves from violent situations, but this leads to huge financial challenges and loss of housing security.”

“The intersection of domestic abuse, paramilitary threats and isolation – especially for women living in more rural areas – creates unique challenges that our current systems are failing to address adequately,” said Dr Lynne McMordie, a research fellow at Heriot-Watt University.

The 162-page report, by academics at Heriot-Watt University, made a string of recommendations after it found failures in the criminal and civil justice system to protect women facing abuse.

The report said a failure by the criminal and civil justice system to provide access to and robustly enforce “protective measures” left women “not only exposed to ongoing violence and abuse, but also plunged them into deep housing insecurity”.

The study, commissioned by the Community Foundation for Northern Ireland and funded by the Oak Foundation, is based on in-depth interviews with women in five areas who have experienced violence.

The report said many women were failed by “inconsistent police responses and faced significant challenges in securing and enforcing protection orders”.

The cycle of trauma and homelessness included some women facing further abuse even in temporary accommodation, the report said.

Dr McMordie added: “The lack of safe, appropriate housing options means many women face impossible choices between remaining with abusers or risking homelessness and additional violence.

“We urgently need trauma-informed approaches across all services, alongside major improvements in housing provision and legal protections. Without radical change, we will continue failing women at their most vulnerable moments.”

Among the recommendations, the study calls for the Department for Communities to boost housing associations’ role in “helping survivors maintain safe, suitable housing”.

The department should also change “existing strategic frameworks to highlight the link between violence and homelessness”, the report said. It should consider legislative developments that would “allow for a shared public duty in preventing homelessness”.