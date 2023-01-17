Programme supporting independent living in Northern Ireland gets uplift for first time in 15 years

Funding through the Supporting People programme, which is administered by the Northern Ireland Housing Executive (NIHE) on behalf of the Department for Communities, will get a backdated increase of 4.6% on current rated from 1 November 2021.

A further 1.2% increase on that rate will be added from 1 April 2022.

The budget each year for the programme is £72.8m, with the total cost of the increases about £5.5m overall from November 2021 to March 2023. The backpay is expected to be paid by next month.

The Northern Ireland Federation of Housing Associations (NIFHA) welcomed the additional funding, but has cautioned that more support is needed to ensure the programme can continue to deliver for vulnerable people.

The Supporting People programme helps people to live independently in the community.