Programme supporting independent living in Northern Ireland gets uplift for first time in 15 years

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A programme supporting people to live independently in Northern Ireland has received additional funding for the first time in 15 years.
Funding through the Supporting People programme, which is administered by the Northern Ireland Housing Executive (NIHE) on behalf of the Department for Communities, will get a backdated increase of 4.6% on current rated from 1 November 2021.
A further 1.2% increase on that rate will be added from 1 April 2022.
The budget each year for the programme is £72.8m, with the total cost of the increases about £5.5m overall from November 2021 to March 2023. The backpay is expected to be paid by next month.
The Northern Ireland Federation of Housing Associations (NIFHA) welcomed the additional funding, but has cautioned that more support is needed to ensure the programme can continue to deliver for vulnerable people.
The Supporting People programme helps people to live independently in the community.
The scheme grants funds to approximately 85 delivery partners that provide more than 850 housing support services for around 19,000 people across Northern Ireland.
The programme is vital in supporting older people, as well as those with physical and learning disabilities.
The funding helps prevent hospitalisation, homelessness or premature admission to residential or nursing care.
It also provides essential support for other vulnerable groups, including those with mental health conditions, looked-after children, people with drug and alcohol issues, and victims of domestic violence.
The budget for the Supporting People scheme has had no additional funding since 2008.
The uplift follows a campaign by a number of housing associations, NIFHA and other providers to increase funding for the programme.
Patrick Thompson, deputy chief executive of NIFHA, said “Supporting People is a vital programme, which supports thousands of people to live independently and have a much better quality of life.
“Investing in a programme which provides this type of support has a much wider impact, including taking pressure of the health service.
“The savings are made because the housing support provided prevents problems that can result in hospitalisation, or premature admission to residential or nursing care.
“Each of these are more costly than the housing support provided through Supporting People.”
He added that the increase is welcome and will allow valuable work to continue.
But he stated there must be a long-term plan in place to ensure the long-term viability of the programme “through a proper funding commitment”.
“For 15 years the Supporting People budget has remained static, which is a real-term cut of around 30%.
“What this has meant for service providers, such as housing associations, is that they have had to subsidise the service to keep it going,” he added.
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