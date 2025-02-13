Proper funding for high-quality supported housing is needed to fully meet people’s needs

Adequate funding for housing and support is essential to meeting the complex needs of our residents, writes Mark Grant, chief executive of Action Homeless #UKhousing

To fully meet people’s needs and break the cycle of homelessness, funding must keep pace with the real costs of providing a safe home along with comprehensive support, including housing management.

However, we now deliver only 12 units of local authority-commissioned support – a significant reduction from nearly 100 units a decade ago. These units traditionally fell under the ‘Supporting People’ funding umbrella.

The majority of the people we house have very complex health, care and behavioural needs, and are often excluded or restricted from accessing other services. This means we are frequently one of the only organisations willing to house or support them.

Action Homeless provides a wide range of services funded through various streams, including charitable contributions, the Rough Sleeping Initiative, and other programs funded by the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government.

To achieve our mission, we prioritise the safety and security of our clients, staff and neighbours. A key component of this effort is our reliance on enhanced housing benefit to fund the necessary level of supervision and housing management. For example, managing a 14-bed rough sleeper project requires two staff members on-site 24/7, which is primarily funded through intensive housing management service charges.

This dependency on housing benefit is not new. Even during the peak of the Supporting People funding regime, homelessness services relied heavily on housing-related service charges paid through housing benefit.

The Supporting People programme itself was developed in response to a court ruling that prohibited housing benefit from being used to pay for support. However, as reductions in support funding have accelerated over the past decade, we, like many other providers, have become increasingly reliant on housing benefit to fund services.

“We believe the root issue lies not with the housing benefit system but with the drastic reduction in support funding”

The increasing level of money now being claimed, along with the spiralling cost of temporary accommodation, means the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) is the biggest funder of homelessness services.

One of the biggest issues is the rise of for-profit providers delivering non-commissioned ‘supported’ accommodation at excessive profit margins without providing adequate support. This has raised concerns about the system’s sustainability.

Under increasing financial pressure, local authorities are scrutinising claims made by non-registered providers, as they cannot reclaim the full cost from the DWP. As a result, authorities are increasingly favouring exempt status only for registered providers, which often disadvantages experienced homeless charities.

Despite these challenges, we believe the root issue lies not with the housing benefit system but with the drastic reduction in support funding. The needs of the people we house cannot be met solely through enhanced housing support, which forces us to seek additional funding to provide the care and assistance that residents require to maintain their homes.