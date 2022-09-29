Property manager gets suspended jail sentence after fraudulently signing 55 EWS fire safety forms

Thomas Clarke, 33, received a 15-month custodial term, suspended for two years, after he pleaded guilty last month to fraud by false representation, relating to the forged forms.

The court found that Mr Clarke, from Rainhill, Merseyside, had signed 55 EWS1 forms with the name of a former colleague, Sophie Magee, without her knowledge.

The actions netted him £6,000, with the court hearing that this money was used to feed a gambling addiction.

During the sentencing, recorder Andrew McLoughlin said that Mr Clarke had shown “disdain to those living in high-rise buildings”.

Mr McLoughlin adding: “The only reason you do not go to prison is that none of these forms were factually incorrect, so therefore the residents of these properties can at least be reassured.”

The sentencing comes after an investigation by Inside Housing last year revealed that Mr Clarke had been the person responsible for signing off the EWS1 forms with Ms Magee’s name. Inside Housing had found evidence for nine EWS1 forms carrying her name.