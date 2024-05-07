Protecting domestic abuse survivors from data breaches

Last month saw the introduction of the updated consumer standards from the Regulator of Social Housing. For the first time, the Neighbourhood and Community Standard set out expectations on landlords in relation to domestic abuse, including having a domestic abuse policy.

At Addressing Domestic Abuse (ADA), our work involves supporting landlords in developing their approaches to domestic abuse, as well as their domestic abuse policies.

As part of their approach, providers need to consider how they interact with victim-survivors on all housing matters – such as allocations, repairs and rent arrears, for example – to avoid inadvertently putting them in danger.

I conducted a focus group with women in a women’s refuge where women shared examples of contact that had impacted on their ability to take up a property due to safety fears.