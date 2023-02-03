Provider failed to pay all rent due to Triple Point in second half of last year

Triple Point, which partners with developers to fund the building of homes aimed primarily at young adults with care needs, acknowledged the rent arrears as part of a stock market update today for the 12 months ending 31 December 2022.

The update also revealed a portfolio made up of 3,456 units and 497 properties with a weighted average unexpired lease term of 25.3 years.

The company said this demonstrated strong resilience during the period, underpinned by growing excess demand for specialised supported housing, which represents 88.5% of its portfolio by rent roll.

However, Parasol Homes, which makes up 9.6% of that figure, failed to pay all of the rent due to Triple Point in the latter half of last year because of “operational issues”.

It did pay some of the rent last year but that figure was not able to be disclosed.