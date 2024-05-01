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Providers in Wales launch new net zero hub

News01.05.24by Jenny Messenger

Welsh housing associations have welcomed the launch of a net zero hub that aims to cut carbon emissions from new and existing social homes.

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Event for the net zero hub
Welsh housing associations welcome new net zero hub (picture: Good Homes Alliance/Welsh Zero Carbon Hwb)
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LinkedIn IHProviders in Wales launch new net zero hub #UKhousing
LinkedIn IHWelsh housing associations have welcomed the launch of a net zero hub that aims to cut carbon emissions from new and existing social homes #UKhousing

The Welsh government-funded Zero Carbon Hub will be phased over three years. It will act as a focal point for information and advice about net zero design, construction and housing performance for social landlords and local authorities.

Housing associations will also be able to share knowledge around introducing energy-efficient technology such as ground-source heat pumps and solar panels.

It will be hosted by housing association ClwydAlyn and supported by a steering group with representatives from the Welsh government.

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Other members of the group include Community Housing Cymru (CHC), Carmarthenshire Council, Denbighshire Council, Pobl, the Welsh Local Government Association, and the Design Commission for Wales.

Its delivery partners are the Energy Saving Trust, Good Homes Alliance, TrustMark and Sero.

Over time, the hub will look to extend its support to private house builders and landlords, the organisation said.

Bethan Proctor, policy and external affairs manager at CHC, said: “Welsh housing associations are committed to playing their part to help tackle the climate emergency and help Wales reach its net zero goal.”

“This new net zero hub will enable them to continue to share their industry-leading knowledge and experience around decarbonisation, and allow them to play a vital role in driving down carbon emissions across Wales,” she added.

The need to increase support for retrofitting has been high on the agenda in the sector in recent months.

Major bank Santander called for more upfront grant support that is to be means-tested for lower-income households and delivered by local government. It also said the government should create an online tool to help people learn more about how to retrofit their homes.

The lender also recommended introducing stamp duty rebates for new homebuyers and subsidised bank loans for energy-efficiency upgrades.

Earlier this week, a group of housing organisations warned that financial pressures on local authorities may undermine the success of plans to tackle homelessness in Wales.

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Asset managementClimate changeDevelopmentGovt agency/department/organisationHouse builderHousing Association/RPLocal AuthorityWales
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