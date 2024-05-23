Providing furniture and flooring to turn a house into a home

An empty house is not a home, and that’s why Hope at Home exists. Those moving into their first house following a period of homelessness often have few to no personal belongings or the money they need to furnish a house. Hope at Home helps the people and families we work with turn their houses into homes.

We believe a home is much more than a building. A home should be the place you feel safest, the place you make memories with the people you love, somewhere you can retreat to at the end of a tough day and somewhere you’re proud to live.

What is the difference between a house and a home? It’s a basic question, but one we at Hopestead have thought deeply about in our mission to end homelessness.

Since we launched this programme over two years ago, we have provided brand-new furniture, appliances and flooring to more than 400 people. Hope at Home gives people the agency to choose the colours, style and finish of their items so they can create a home that reflects who they are.

Our approach is working. We know that people moving into social housing from a route of homelessness are three times more likely than others to face homelessness again in the future.

But around 95% of the people we have supported through Hope at Home have remained in their homes and are no longer at risk of homelessness. And even more telling than the numbers are the personal stories of success.

“Around 95% of the people we have supported through Hope at Home have remained in their homes and are no longer at risk of homelessness”

An example is Sarah*, who was found in the street by a passerby when she was heavily pregnant. Sarah had been attacked by her former partner and left on the side of the road. After receiving help from the emergency services, Sarah was supported into emergency accommodation and flagged to be housed as a matter of priority.

Sarah was referred to Hopestead by her domestic abuse officer and we were able to immediately provide emergency items to ensure she could sleep in a bed and cook hot meals during the end of her pregnancy.

Sarah later received a full package of carpets, white goods and furniture that she chose, including a cot for her newborn baby.