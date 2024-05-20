Provisional figures show Homes England expected to exceed 2023-24 delivery targets

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Provisional figures released by Homes England show it is expected to exceed its annual delivery targets for the number of new homes started and completed in 2023-24.
The government’s housing and regeneration agency said it enabled the completion of more than 32,000 homes in 2023-24, compared with a target of 29,641.
It also helped to start construction of 35,000 homes, above its government-set annual target of 32,967.
In addition, it unlocked land that could deliver over 26,000 homes, compared with a target of 25,788.
The majority of these new homes are classed as affordable, Homes England said.
The agency added that 87% of the completions it enabled in 2023-24 achieved an Energy Performance Certificate rating of Band B or above.
While Homes England is expected to beat these targets for the year, its flagship multi-year Affordable Homes Programme (AHP) is unlikely to meet original expectations.
Officials said in April that they would revise down delivery targets for the programme, which is running from 2021 until 2026, because of adverse economic conditions and rising construction costs.
However, the agency maintains it is “fully confident” it will spend its share of the 2021-26 AHP.
Its full annual report will be published this summer. The agency said it made “significant progress” last year on its widened remit of regeneration and placemaking, focusing on priority areas such as Birmingham, Bristol, Cambridge, Leeds, Plymouth and Wolverhampton.
Peter Freeman, chair of Homes England, said: “The performance demonstrated in these provisional figures is evidence of Homes England’s impact, which is being felt across the country, helping to ensure that more people have a home in a safe, sustainable, thriving community.
“The figures also further acknowledge the conclusion of a recent Public Bodies Review of Homes England: there is no doubt in the effectiveness and efficiency of the agency and we are crucial to the delivery of government housing, regeneration and levelling-up priorities.”
Last year, Homes England established three “strategic place” partnership agreements in South and West Yorkshire and the West Midlands, which aim to speed up the development of homes. They join existing deals in Greater Manchester and Essex.
Peter Denton, chief executive of Homes England, said: “I am hugely grateful for the commitment, passion and hard work of our staff, who have worked tirelessly to ensure Homes England met – and in most areas exceeded – its annual targets across 2023-24.
“Thanks to them – and the huge network of organisations we work in partnership with – we made strides in advancing our mission to create more places where people can live, work and thrive, helping more children and young people out of temporary accommodation and ultimately driving greater social justice and equity for society.”
This month, Inside Housing interviewed Shahi Islam, director of Homes England’s AHP, about the progress of the 2021-26 programme and his desire to be “more front-facing” in the sector.
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