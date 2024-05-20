Provisional figures show Homes England expected to exceed 2023-24 delivery targets

The government’s housing and regeneration agency said it enabled the completion of more than 32,000 homes in 2023-24, compared with a target of 29,641.

It also helped to start construction of 35,000 homes, above its government-set annual target of 32,967.

In addition, it unlocked land that could deliver over 26,000 homes, compared with a target of 25,788.

The majority of these new homes are classed as affordable, Homes England said.

The agency added that 87% of the completions it enabled in 2023-24 achieved an Energy Performance Certificate rating of Band B or above.