Putting Labour to the test on housing

If Labour achieves its target to deliver 1.5 million homes in England in the next parliament, it should at least have slowed down what could otherwise be a rapid deterioration in housing outcomes.

There are two reasons why a large proportion of these homes must be affordable.

First, affordable housing directly addresses need. Building homes that end up being bought by buy-to-let investors and second homeowners does not.

Second, there is no route to delivering the numbers without a much greater contribution from affordable housing. The reality is that, however much land is released via the planning system, the commercial model of the house builders means that they will only build at a rate consistent with maintaining prices and therefore margins, the so-called absorption rate.

That helps explain why the number of homes built in England by private developers has only exceeded 200,000 in one year since 1945 – and that was 1968.

“It is not clear where this funding is coming from and, as things stand, it looks like Rachel Reeves will maintain an iron grip on public expenditure. But in this case the fiscally responsible thing to do is to invest in more affordable housing”

Rudimentary maths therefore suggests that, even if the market bounces back and there is a rapid recovery in development for sale, somewhere in the region of 500,000 affordable homes will need to be built if Labour is to achieve its target.

Even if Labour succeeds in delivering more affordable homes through planning gain, numbers on this scale will inevitably involve finding more money – both to ensure providers have the financial wherewithal to develop, and to fund development itself.

It is not clear where this funding is coming from and, as things stand, it looks like Rachel Reeves, the shadow chancellor of the exchequer, will maintain an iron grip on public expenditure. But in this case the fiscally responsible thing to do is to invest in more affordable housing – the alternative is a growing and a hopelessly unsustainable housing benefit bill.

So, my vote is for working as closely as we can with Labour to find some answers. The starting point is far from ideal, but at least there are signs that they have an appetite to confront problems that have been glossed over for far too long.