Putting regeneration at the heart of national renewal

Castle Vale shows what happens when regeneration is done properly – the benefits are lasting, and the community continues to thrive.

Across the country, housing associations are working hard to build thriving places. Developing new homes is vital, and thanks to the recent Spending Review many are now more confident about what they can deliver in the next decade.

“Without regeneration – knocking down homes and building new ones while improving the environment and opportunities for the people who live there – these places risk falling further behind”

But building new homes is only part of the picture. In many towns and estates across the country, the issue is not supply, but quality. Whole streets, communities and estates are no longer fit for the families who live there.

Without regeneration – knocking down homes and building new ones while improving the environment and opportunities for the people who live there – these places risk falling further behind. Homes deteriorate, people leave, and shops and services follow.

There are good examples of regeneration happening now. Some are modest – replacing obsolete sheltered housing with new, mixed-tenure developments. The flexibility in the Affordable Homes Programme to fund regeneration, provided there is additionality, will help more of these schemes come forward.

Other projects are on a grander scale. In Newcastle the £121.8m remediation and infrastructure investment at Forth Yards will unlock new homes, businesses and private investment in a site that has been derelict for decades.