Putting the women who built London’s social housing on the map

A new project is putting women’s contribution to the built environment on the map – including social housing.

Part W is a group campaigning for gender equity in the built environment and recognition of women in the fields of architecture, design, construction and infrastructure.

Its latest campaign, Women’s Work: London, aims to highlight women’s pivotal roles in built projects in the capital in a map.

“If women aren’t seen, if they’re not valued – both those within the industry and also a next generation joining the built environment sector are less likely to feel that this is a sector for them”

Having crowdsourced suggestions for schemes to include, the group is seeking to raise £4,000 to produce printed maps of a selection of the nominated projects to distribute to schools, colleges and higher education institutions in London.

Part W is focused on tackling the representation – or the lack thereof – of women in awards, publications, teaching materials and reading lists. “If women aren’t seen, if they’re not valued, if they’re not put literally and metaphorically on the map in various different ways, our argument is that then means that both those within the industry and also a next generation joining the built environment sector are less likely to feel that this is a sector for them,” says architect Zoë Berman, founder of Part W and founding director of Studio Berman.