Pylon sparks landlord’s multimillion-pound compensation claim from energy company

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A housing association has demanded compensation from a power company for an 18-month delay to move an electricity pole.
White Horse Housing Association, which owns 400 homes in the South West of England, said the pylon was currently holding back the completion of a £2.8m development in Wiltshire.
The landlord asked power company Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) in July 2022 to move the pole and power cables, to make room for the final plot of a 10-home scheme.
SSEN originally charged the association £65,000 for the work in the village of Seend Cleeve, but its solicitors took seven months to issue the paperwork, White Horse explained.
The landlord began its claim in December 2023, when SSEN said the price had gone up by another £11,000 and threatened to cancel the order if it was not paid.
Shocked by SSEN’s conduct, Steve Warran, chief executive of White Horse, said: “The work required is simply to move one wooden pole 10ft in a field, digging a trench and laying some cables.”
The offending pole will not be moved until later this month, White Horse said. So far the delay has cost the association £40,000 in lost rental income.
SSE has offered it £100 as an acknowledgement that its communication has been poor, but denied causing the delay.
Mr Warran said the offer of £100 compensation was “an insult” and that he would continue his resistance.
He added: “We have received desperately poor customer service, SSE and their legal team have dragged their feet at every turn and been totally oblivious to our needs.
“Every week this drags on means these houses are lying unnecessarily empty.”
A spokesperson for SSEN said it had been working to complete the connection “since the initial application was made” and has “been in touch with the customer throughout”.
Following the application being made in July 2022, “more detail was required by SSEN to move it forward”, they said. Once this was received, the application “progressed” in August 2022.
Getting the required consent to further progress this application “did take time”, the spokesperson said, adding the speed at which third parties grant their consent “is beyond SSEN’s control”. The time this took meant “the initial quote had expired”. A new one was issued in late 2023, “reflecting the current cost of the works”.
The spokesperson continued: “A planned service interruption will need to be carried out to complete the works, and because these works will affect local homes and businesses, this requires careful consideration and advance notice to minimise disruption to them.
“Productive discussions with our customer have led to an agreement to carry out this planned supply interruption and the required connection to the customer’s satisfaction on Thursday 29 February 2024.”
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