Pylon sparks landlord’s multimillion-pound compensation claim from energy company

White Horse Housing Association, which owns 400 homes in the South West of England, said the pylon was currently holding back the completion of a £2.8m development in Wiltshire.

The landlord asked power company Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) in July 2022 to move the pole and power cables, to make room for the final plot of a 10-home scheme.

SSEN originally charged the association £65,000 for the work in the village of Seend Cleeve, but its solicitors took seven months to issue the paperwork, White Horse explained.

The landlord began its claim in December 2023, when SSEN said the price had gone up by another £11,000 and threatened to cancel the order if it was not paid.