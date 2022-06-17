Qatari sovereign wealth fund enters sector with new for-profit RP

T3 Residential, which is backed by investment from Qatari Diar, is one of three new for-profit providers to be registered on 1 June, according to a data released monthly by the Regulator of Social Housing (RSH).

Qatari Diar is a real estate firm owned by Qatar Investment Authority, the emirate’s sovereign wealth fund that holds around £250bn worth of assets.

It also has backing from Dutch public pensions firm APG and Jersey-registered DOOR SLP, which is a joint venture between British property firm Delancey and global real estate investor and asset manager Oxford Properties.

The backers are the same as the investors in UK build-to-rent developer Get Living, which is currently building homes as part of the Elephant and Castle town centre development on the site of the former shopping centre.

A spokesperson for T3 told Inside Housing that the new for-profit will initially hold the 172 affordable rental homes in phase two of the Elephant and Castle redevelopment.

The homes, which are being delivered using grant from the Greater London Authority (GLA), will be a mix of discounted market rent, London Living Rent and “social rent equivalent”, the spokesperson said.

Get Living currently has approximately 600 affordable homes planned within existing and future neighbourhoods, the spokesperson added.