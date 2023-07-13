Quality landlord services depend on strong data

Two of the regulator’s recent reports are a good guide for social landlords preparing for when the Social Housing (Regulation) Bill becomes law, says Kate Dodsworth #UKhousing

Two of our recent reports provide important lessons for landlords, which they should consider carefully as they get ready.

We’ll be looking for evidence on these points when we start our consumer inspections from April 2024.

Landlords should be asking themselves if their tenants are living in safe and decent homes. Are they listening to what tenants are saying? And are boards scrutinising the range of data sources being used to gain assurance, so they and their organisation really understand what is happening?

“In the past year, we found 13 breaches of our consumer standards. This included landlords failing to meet legal health and safety requirements and tenants not being treated with fairness and respect”

The Social Housing (Regulation) Bill will deliver the biggest change to social housing regulation for a decade. It will put tenants front and centre, giving them greater opportunities to hold landlords to account and add stronger powers to our toolkit.

The first is our consumer regulation review and the second our damp and mould report.

The consumer regulation review sets out the consumer breaches we found in the past year, highlighting what went wrong, why, and the lessons that all landlords can learn from the cases.

In the past year, we found 13 breaches of our consumer standards. This included landlords failing to meet legal health and safety requirements and tenants not being treated with fairness and respect. We’ve highlighted, again, the vital lessons the sector must learn from the tragic case of Awaab Ishak in Rochdale, including the need to listen to tenants and investigate promptly when they report issues.

“Boards and councillors should integrate a range of data and use it to identify trends that could improve their performance”

These cases reinforce the importance of landlords having robust and accurate data and using it to inform strategic decisions on repairs and maintenance. This includes information on stock condition, health and safety requirements and hazards.

Landlords also need to understand their tenants and take their diverse needs into account. We expect to see a clear link between this data and landlords’ long-term funding and investment plans. In other words, they must use it proactively, not just to identify problems when they arise.

In our damp and mould report, we looked at the evidence from social landlords and found that most tenants live in homes free from damp and mould. But there are lessons that all landlords can learn to enhance their service.

Again, the effective use of data is essential. We saw that better-performing landlords have accurate and up-to-date information about tenants’ homes, and they use it to find and resolve the root cause of problems.