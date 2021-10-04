Quality of social housing ‘scandalously poor’, says Gove

Speaking at a fringe event at the Conservative Party conference today in one of his first public appearances in his new role, Mr Gove hinted at the possibility of new incentives for social landlords to improve their stock.

While discussing the wider housing market, he told delegates there is a “terrible situation” where renters who want to buy a home are paying more for “real uncertainty” than people with a mortgage are paying “to acquire that asset”.

He added: “More than that, it is the case that if you are not renting in the private rented sector, that you want to rent or you are eligible to rent social housing, that the supply of social housing overall has not kept pace with the demand.

“And also the quality of social housing, particularly in some parts of the country, remains scandalously poor.

“That there are people who are living in conditions which are overcrowded, there are people living in conditions affected by damp and other factors, which hold back the flourishing of children and families.”

Later, he remarked that “we do need to look at the condition of social housing, and the way in which we can make sure that there is a proper incentivisation for those who are social housing providers both to improve stock and to increase numbers”.