Quality, skills and workforce capacity are ‘most pressing’ retrofit challenges

High-quality retrofit is “fundamental to success” and not an “optional luxury”, Rowena Claydon-Smith, head of retrofit at Abri, said during a panel discussion at the Housing 2025 conference.

She said that a retrofit done “poorly” was a waste of money, and that collaboration, innovation and commitment must be considered.

Her concern comes as landlords are spending record amounts on repairs and maintenance.

Ms Claydon-Smith noted that retrofitting existing homes was critical to meeting climate targets, enhancing living standards, reducing energy costs for residents and future-proofing housing stock.