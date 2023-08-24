Quarter of a million households experiencing ‘worst forms’ of homelessness, says Crisis

The latest annual study by Heriot-Watt University, funded by homelessness charity Crisis, found that around 242,000 households across England are sleeping on the street, sleeping on friends or families’ sofas, or staying in nightly paid B&Bs.

Over three-quarters (85%) of English councils are facing an increase in homelessness, while nearly every local authority in England (97%) said they have struggled to find private accommodation for homeless people, the Homelessness Monitor study found.

Many councils are warning they are also running out of temporary accommodation and struggling to procure more, according to Crisis.

The report estimated that the number of households living in unsuitable temporary accommodation has tripled over the past 10 years, and predicted that the number of households living in temporary accommodation would almost double in 20 years unless the government builds more genuinely affordable homes.